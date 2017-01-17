VA Offers Help To Veterans With Sleep Apnea

The VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Michigan, recently established a new "CPAP" Clinic to offer veterans who suffer with sleep apnea help in adapting to their continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) equipment.

The National Institute of Health and National Sleep Foundation reports sleep apnea is a common disorder in which breathing is regularly interrupted for at least ten seconds.

Sleep apnea can contribute to a variety of health-related problems Jim Zeigler, Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services at the Medical Center says helping veterans learn to use this equipment is key...

“...The focus of this clinic is to ensure that Veterans receive top-quality education and follow-up care ensuring proper and long-standing use of the CPAP equipment...”

Zeigler says the CPAP clinic offers Veterans set up and education, mask fittings, sensitivity training, and comprehensive follow-up care....

“...The counseling offered by a Registered Polysomnographer and Certified Sleep Educator or Respiratory Therapist will help to raise the Veteran's confidence and consistent use of CPAP..."

According to the National Sleep Foundation, up to 20 percent of veterans have sleep apnea as compared to approximately five percent of the overall population. Veterans who are enrolled in VA care and interested in obtaining a sleep study should first contact their primary care provider.

More information is available at the Oscar G. Johnson Medical Center in Iron Mountain, with a clinic in Rhinelander.