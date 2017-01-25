VC Board Approves Transit Commission Advance

The Vilas County board approved a $50,000 loan to the Oneida-Vilas Transit Commission following the same action by Oneida County for the commission to overcome cash flow issues between payroll and operating costs when state and federal reimbursement monies are received, but not before a number of amendments were offered that stretched the debate to almost an hour.

Supervisor Erv Teichmiller reported total ridership is approaching 18,000 after a full year and he expects ridership to reach 40,000 as the system grows.

"For 2016 Oneida ridership was 11,779, Vilas 3,300 and Lakeland 2,396," Techmiller said. "We get quarterly state payments but we won't get the last quarter of 2016 until April; which persents a cash flow issue."

Four amendments were offered with three being defeated; changing from a loan to a grant, repaying the loan after one year upon request, and being repaid if the commission is disbanded. The only amendment to pass was specifying the loan is "interest free" and the loan was then approved 18-2.