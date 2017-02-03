VC Board To Consider County Forest Certification

By Ken Anderson 9 minutes ago

Credit www.pexels.com

A split 3-1 vote the Vilas County Forestry committee will send a resolution to the county board to have the 40,000 acre county forest certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to help expand markets for forest products, primarily softwoods, thereby allowing more opportunities for local loggers.

"Only two mills take certified softwoods and they are asking us to do this," county forest administrator John Gagnon  said. "Right now we have pine cut and decked and can't sell it."

Opposed was supervisor Jay Verhulst who wanted to wait four years saying it was a marketing scheme but supervisor Art Kunde felt if it was a marketing tool, they should use it.

The Vilas County forest is about 45% softwoods and red pine plantations started in the 1980's are due to be thinned and Gagnon  felt having or not having FSC certification would be critical.

Ray Meyer, wood fiber planning manager for Expera mills in Mosinee, felt they are seeing a 10% to 20% demand for certified wood each year.

forest conservation

