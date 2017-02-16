VC Snowmobile Recreation Officer Says Patrols Effective

Snowmobile complaints are down but accidents are up so far this winter in Vilas County according to a report from Vilas County Sherifff's Department recreation officer Randy Schneider.

Schneider said they've had 15 complaints this winter compared to 23 last year and of significance there were no complaints of groomers depositing snow on roads. But accidents are up slightly; 24 this year compared to 22 last year with one fatality this year and two last year.

Schneider said he is getting good feedback from trail users on seeing enforcement out there. He sees from 200 to 300 snowmobiles on a weekend and having snowmobilers know he's out there may be responsible for better behavior.

Schneider has issued 29 citations with 34 written warnings and numerous verbal warnings. Most questions he gets have to be on trail passes and where to purchase them.