VC Snowmobile Recreation Officer Says Patrols Effective

By Ken Krall 8 seconds ago

Credit pixabay.com

Snowmobile complaints are down but accidents are up so far this winter in Vilas County according to a report from Vilas County Sherifff's Department recreation officer Randy Schneider.

Schneider said they've had 15 complaints this winter compared to 23 last year and of significance there were no complaints of groomers depositing snow on roads. But accidents are up slightly; 24 this year compared to 22 last year with one fatality this year and two last year.

Schneider said he is getting good feedback from trail users on seeing enforcement out there. He sees from 200 to 300 snowmobiles on a weekend and having snowmobilers know he's out there may be responsible for better behavior.

Schneider has issued 29 citations with 34 written warnings and numerous verbal warnings. Most questions he gets have to be on trail passes and where to purchase them.

Tags: 
Vilas County Economic Development

Related Content

Northwoods Broadband Effort Moving Forward

By Mar 2, 2014

A slow but steady move forward is how a spokesperson for the Lac du Flambeau tribe describes the effort to provide a regional high-speed internet service.

The tribe, Vilas County Economic Development and the town of Minocqua and others are partners in the effort.

Tribal Education Director Joni Theobald says a key step was a completed feasibility study...

 

New Business Incubator Opens Saturday In Manitowish Waters

By Jul 30, 2013
Vilas County Economic Development/Facebook

The second Vilas county business incubator gets launched Saturday in Manitowish Waters.

A business incubator is established as a location where startups have the chance to setup their new venture with lower costs than if they went about it alone. Nicolet College also helps in mentoring the new businesses.

Vilas County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bob Egan says there has been talk that most Vilas county development centers around Eagle River. That will change Saturday...