Vilas County Courthouse Addition Costs Up Over $1 million

By Ken Anderson 31 minutes ago

Vilas County Courthouse
Credit courthousehistory.com

What started out as a "not to exceed $10 million" for an addition to the Vilas County courthouse will now cost at least $11.1 million if the extra costs are approved by the full county board Jan. 24.

The first increase of $450,000 was made last June to add a full second story even though half may not be used for years. A maintenance garage attached to the current maintenance building rather than a new garage across the street would add $98,000.

Vilas County Judge Neal "Chip" Nielsen along with Information Technology director Mike Duening (DONE-ing) have been working for two years on added security  cameras and storage with the price tag at $163,000 and add $71,000 for door access control. Audio visual system for the new county board room will cost $178,000. Adding a contengency brings the additional costs to $650,000 and the total now at $11.1 million.

The additional funds are expected to be taken from the county general fund now approaching $8 million.

Tags: 
Vilas Co. Board

Related Content

Vilas Board Moves Ahead With Courthouse Expansion

By Jan 27, 2016
courthousehistory.com

Two resolutions to expand the Vilas county courthouse narrowly passed the county board this week.

An original resolution for $16 million dollars was amended after the board decided not to add the additional space for another courtroom at this time.

The board adopted a resolution first funding two phases of the expansion, known as 1 and 1B, at a price of more than $10 million. That would add just under 36,000 square feet for that cost. The board needed a two-thirds majority to pass that resolution which it did 15-4.

State Law Changes Local Input On Tower Sitings

By Mary Jo Berner Mar 27, 2014
commons.wikipedia.org

How would you react to the construction of a communications tower near your home?

Before the Wisconsin legislature changed the rules, you could have voiced your thoughts at a public hearing BEFORE the tower went up.

That’s no longer the case, as confirmed by Vilas County Corporation Counsel Martha Milanowski at Tuesday’s meeting of the Vilas county board of supervisors:

　

"...it may not be something we agree with, but it is something we must follow...."

　