Vilas County Courthouse Addition Costs Up Over $1 million

What started out as a "not to exceed $10 million" for an addition to the Vilas County courthouse will now cost at least $11.1 million if the extra costs are approved by the full county board Jan. 24.

The first increase of $450,000 was made last June to add a full second story even though half may not be used for years. A maintenance garage attached to the current maintenance building rather than a new garage across the street would add $98,000.

Vilas County Judge Neal "Chip" Nielsen along with Information Technology director Mike Duening (DONE-ing) have been working for two years on added security cameras and storage with the price tag at $163,000 and add $71,000 for door access control. Audio visual system for the new county board room will cost $178,000. Adding a contengency brings the additional costs to $650,000 and the total now at $11.1 million.

The additional funds are expected to be taken from the county general fund now approaching $8 million.