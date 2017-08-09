Vilas County Fair Runs Thursday Through Sunday

The Vilas County Fair gets underway Thursday8/10) and the event begins it's second century.

The 101st Fair is held at the fairgrounds on Highway 70 in Eagle River.

The Fair opens with the Calkins United shows hosting the carnival rides and foods. The midway opens at 5:00 p.m. Thursday and will open at noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The presentation of animals from local 4-H clubs highlights the fair. There will also be a tractor pull. There will be music all four days, along with Miller and Mike Quality Family Entertainment, performers that have worked with Ringling Brothers Circus and have performed on the Today Show.

Large crowds are expected each day. A link to the full Vilas County Fair schedule is here.