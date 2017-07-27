Vilas County Interviews Firms for Courthouse Security

Two firms were interviewed by the Vilas County Public Property Committee with a view to providing

courthouse security beginning in 2018.

While no decision has been made on the level of security for courthouse visitors, a secure entrance has

been designed into the new $11 million addition. Individual courthouse office security issues have also

been discussed with no plans.

Interviewed were Per Mar Security Services of Schofield who indicated they currently provide

unarmed security at three Wisconsin counties . . . Outagamie, Trempealeau, and Monroe.

Spokesperson Steve Sabatke said they could provide either armed or unarmed staff

depending on the county wishes with unarmed costing about $35,000.

Wisconsin Lock & Load of Green Bay have no experience in courthouse security but transport

prisoners for about 50 counties. They are reluctant to post unarmed staff. Their cost was $42,000.

Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath indicated any armed staff have to be his deputies costing $100,000.

Any decision will have to be made for inclusion in the 2018 budget.