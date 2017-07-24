Volunteers Go Out This Week To Count Homeless

The bi-annual count of the Northwoods homeless population takes place this week.

The Northern Wisconsin Initiative To Stop Homelessness Continuum of Care will be out in the Northwoods looking to count the number of people without proper shelter.

N*WISH spokesperson Lori Hallas says similiar counts are happening across the state...

"....locally, we will have teams in Oneida, Vilas, Forest and Langlade(counties). Going into to know locations and seeing if there's anybody homeless on the streets for those overnight hours...."

Hallas says there are known locations where people gather. She says in previous counts they haven't found anyone, but they know there are homeless people in the Northwoods...

"....we've had some tips of people that have been in sleeping in a car or camper. If we can locate them or have some kind of contact, we will consider them during our "Point In Time" count....."

Hallas says the collected data will help draw a picture of the problem in the area and help local agencies apply for funding to aid homelessness. Hallas says the count will be finished this week. Thursday,July 27 N*WISH will have a booth midday at Northern Advantage Job Center in downtown Rhinelander to provide information.

Hallas says if you know of someone without adequate shelter to contact her at Forward Service Corporation(715-365-7842).

N*WISH was established in 2009 to combat homelessness in Forest, Langlade, Oneida and Vilas counties. N*WISH is composed of various agencies, state government, public housing agencies, non-profits and faith-based organizations and advocacy groups.

Homelessness

