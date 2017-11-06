Walker Announces Reelection Bid In Rhinelander

Governor Scott Walker made it official Monday with a stop in Rhinelander. This will be Walker's third run for the state's top post, along with a recall election he won and an aborted run for the U.S. presidency.

Walker stopped at Cross Trac Equipment as part of a statewide jaunt to announce the reelection bid..

Walker is also touting tax reform...

He says this will be a tough reelection bid with at least 8 Democrats either having announced or making rumblings they will. Walker says the Democrats are going to spend money....

Walker was joined by Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and several family members at the Rhinelander stop. Several anti-Walker protesters were also at the entrance. The election is one year away.