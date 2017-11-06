Walker Announces Reelection Bid In Rhinelander

By 1 minute ago

Gov. Scott Walker(R-Wi) making his reelection bid Monday in Rhinelander.
Credit WXPR

Governor Scott Walker made it official Monday with a stop in Rhinelander. This will be Walker's third run for the state's top post, along with a recall election he won and an aborted run for the U.S. presidency.

Walker stopped at Cross Trac Equipment as part of a statewide jaunt to announce the reelection bid..

Walker is also touting tax reform...

He says this will be a tough reelection bid with at least 8 Democrats either having announced or making rumblings they will. Walker says the Democrats are going to spend money....

Walker was joined by Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and several family members at the Rhinelander stop. Several anti-Walker protesters were also at the entrance. The election is one year away.

Tags: 
Gov. Scott Walker

Related Content

Update: New Lincoln Hills Leader Named

By & Wheeler News-Learfield Data Oct 26, 2017
WXPR

Update from Wheeler News-Learfield Data:

Gov. Walker Says Money For Div. Of Forestry Move In Budget

By Feb 13, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

If the legislature agrees, personnel in the DNR's Division of Forestry could be moving to locations out of Madison and north of Highway 29.

In an interview with WXPR news Friday, Governor Scott Walker highlighted some of his proposals from last week's budget speech.

He described the changes he would like to see for state foresters...