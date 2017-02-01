Walker Tells Smaller Northern Schools More Money Is Coming

Governor Walker stopped in Crandon Wednesday afternoon to highlight a portion of his budget address next week: more money for rural schools.

Walker said the improving economy will enable his administration to give rural schools a jump in sparcity aid, by nearly $20 million dollars. That money goes to small districts like Wabeno.

He also is providing more money to bus students....

"....part of it is putting it into what's called sparcity aids which help the unique needs of rural districts. What we put in there is actually greater than what the Department of Public Instruction asked for $400 million per pupil, that's a $20 million increase. We also put more money into transportation, and increase on a per student basis, and fully funding what are called high transporation costs districts...."

District Administrator at Wabeno schools, Jennifer Vogler, said if the plan becomes reality, the aid will benefit small school districts like Wabeno...

"....our small schools, especially our rural schools can use every penny to help our students. The sparcity aid, that increase to $400 per student, that will be extremely beneficial if that can happen. The transportation increase in aid will also be very helpful to our schools...."

Democrats, like State Senator Janet Bewley, said the money falls far short of what's necessary after three budgets cut money from education, she says totaling $1 billion. She says overall state aid is less per pupil than it was six years ago because of aid diverted to private schools through a voucher program.