Weather Impacted 2016 Red Kettle Campaign

Depending on where you live, the donations to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign were either great, near the same,  or slightly off this year.

Field Representative Tom Bremer says last year's weather led to great fundraising, but this year the weather wasn't as good...

"....in Rhinelander we were down about $8,000 to get to our final totals and we have about a week to do that. In Vilas county, in the Eagle River area we set a new record of $64,000. That's the first time we broke that mark. The Merrill area went up $5,000. That's a new record for them...."

Antigo’s total was 5 percent off last year at $94,000. Rhinelander had sought $40,000.

Bremer says other areas were off 10 percent or met goals from last year. He says there still is time to contribute before the drive comes to a close. He says he's hoping people will still send in checks. He says if the check is written with a date in 2016, they can still count it as a tax deduction.

Bremer says 86 cents of every dollar is kept locally in the county where it was collected. That money is used to help people having trouble meeting rent, utilities, emergency assistance including medications, and emergency housing which Bremer says is a key need in the Northwoods.

You can Google North Central Wisconsin Salvation Army or go to salvationarmywi.org or call (715) 554-0177 for more information.

Rhinelander Salvation Army

