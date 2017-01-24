WEDC Supplies Grant For Nicolet Entrepreneur Program

Nicolet College has received a grant from the state to expand its entrepreneurship programs. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced 11 grants statewide from a pool of $500,000 for entrepreneurship support grants. Nicolet's portion totaled $27,000.

Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch presented the money to the school...

".....here at Nicolet, you have developed an entrepreneurship program that has proven successful in a pilot and today I'm here along with the Secretary to make a very special annoncement..."

WEDC CEO Mark Hogan joined Kleefisch in making the announcement.

The money will expand entrepreneurial training, mentorship and support in six area counties. The effort began with an effort organized by Vilas County Economic Development.

Nicolet Dean Sandy Bishop says they have demonstrated a working partnership...

"....the innovative program we developed in Vilas county started in 2010. In 2013 things picked up steam and we developed a 10-week entrepreneurial program twice a year with support from the Juday family. Since 2013, more than 50 individuals have complete the Nicolet Entreprenual Program(NET)...."

Bishop says an of those grads, 26 have either started a new business or expanded their current business. Key strategic partners include Grow North Regional Economic Development Corporation, Forest County Economic Development Partnership and Oneida County Economic Development Corporation