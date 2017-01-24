Weight Loss Program At Marshfield Clinic Nationally Recognized

By 21 minutes ago

Credit pixabay.com

Many people this time of year are looking for weight loss after gaining weight over the holidays.

Marshfield Clinic uses a fast weight loss program that has been ratedas the best medically-supervised fast weight loss program. U.S. News and World report decided the HMR program was top in it's rankings.

Renee Trapp, health educator at Marshfield Clinic Minocqua Center, says Health Management Resources, or HMR, has been around for more than 30 years. She says there are two programs, both of which are supervised, which helps people take the weight off.

She says researchers are becoming more convinced about the benefits of rapid weight loss versus a slower approach...

"....most recently what they've found is that lose the weight quicker have a better success rate in keeping it off. Part of the theory is when we lose the weight quickly it builds momentum and it connect the dots that the current behaviors that you're doing are truly working and will be more successful...."

Trapp says HMR offered at Marshfield Clinic is decision-free. More information is available by contacting Renee Trapp at Marshfield Clinic in Minocqua.

Marshfield Clinic

