WFOP To Feature Coleman Banks At Convention This Weekend

By 22 minutes ago

Credit WFOP

The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Fall Conference is being held Friday and Saturday in Stevens Point. The gathering is highlighting Poetry & Mysticism-When the Phoenix Is Fire. An internationally-known poet and translator, Coleman Barks will be in attendance along with Lisa Starr.

Ken Krall spoke with two representatives of the conference, Andree' Graveley and Nancy Austin about the event..

WXPR Board of Director member Elaine Strite will also be a main presenter. Elaine will talk Friday evening about Islamic Faith and Culture. She spent many years in the Middle East. A link to the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Fall Conference is here.

Tags: 
poetry

Related Content

Nicolet Project to Feature Daily Poems This Month

By Natalie Jablonski Mar 31, 2014

Nicolet College is celebrating National Poetry Month with a poem a day. 

The Poetry Project invites students and community members to submit original poems.  They’ll be featured on the project’s website

Nicolet instructor and Project Coordinator Ocie Kilgus says the idea came from wanting to build community on campus. 

“Because we all share that common theme of trying to understand ourselves and others, and life in general.  The reading of poetry gives us that kind of insight to common experiences.” 

Poets on Poetry: Revision

By Jeff Eaton Apr 22, 2014
Jeff Eaton

April is National Poetry Month.  As part of our month-long series Poets on Poetry, Nicolet College Instructor Jeff Eaton reflects on the value of revision.

Writing “the best words in their best order,” according to Samuel Taylor Coleridge, defines poetry. Easily said, but not so easily achieved. Invention, the calling up of images, at some point must give over to revision – the “seeing again” that becomes the core work of composing poetry.