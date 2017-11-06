WFOP To Feature Coleman Banks At Convention This Weekend

The Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Fall Conference is being held Friday and Saturday in Stevens Point. The gathering is highlighting Poetry & Mysticism-When the Phoenix Is Fire. An internationally-known poet and translator, Coleman Barks will be in attendance along with Lisa Starr.

Ken Krall spoke with two representatives of the conference, Andree' Graveley and Nancy Austin about the event..

WXPR Board of Director member Elaine Strite will also be a main presenter. Elaine will talk Friday evening about Islamic Faith and Culture. She spent many years in the Middle East. A link to the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Fall Conference is here.