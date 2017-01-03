Whooping Cough Fading, Flu Rising In Northwoods

Credit pixabay.com

While Whooping Cough has been in the news in the Northwoods recently, quietly the number of influenza cases in Wisconsin continues to rise.

Oneida County Health Department Nurse Rob Deede says the state is reporting flu is starting to affect senior citizens...

"....the state reported on December 28 that we're seeing an increase in flu cases across the state, particularly for folks over 65. Respiratory influenza, fever, cough, sore throat, body aches is the type of respiratory flu. Not necessarily to the type of flu, but definitely affecting the over-65 population...."

He says 161 flu cases have been identified, 95 influenza-associated hospitalizations. Deede says people should be vigilant about washing hands frequently, cover coughs, don't share cups, straws or utensils, and stay home if you're sick. Deede says it's not too late to get the flu shot, as the flu season lasts until May. He says they have the shot available, or through your medical provider.

