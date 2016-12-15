Whooping Cough Reported In Oneida County

By Dec 15, 2016

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Cases of whooping cough have been reported in Oneida county and a county public health nurse says take precautions. Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe. After fits of many coughs, someone with pertussis often needs to take deep breaths which result in a "whooping" sound.

Oneida County Nurse Rob Deede says pertussis is spread person-to-person quite easily....

"....it's spread by breathing the same air of someone who has breathed out, it's called "droplet" transmission. Similar to the way respiratory influenza is spread...."

It starts with cold-like symptoms and then evolves into explosive coughing spells. Deede says people who have been vaccinated will likely have less severe problems...

"....this is mainly affecting the young adult-adolescent population right now where we're seeing the majority of our cases...."

Basic protocol to help prevent the spread of illness includes washing hands more often, covering coughs and stay home when sick.

Deede says see your physician as soon as you can if you think you're ill with pertussis.

Tags: 
Flu shots

