WIEA Calls For End To Indian Mascots, Logos, Nicknames

The Wisconsin Indian Education Association is joining in with other groups for a National Day of Action Friday to eliminate race-based nicknames, logos and mascots from public schools. Since a law was passed in 1989 to present accurate information about Native Americans in state schools, 35 school districts have changed their mascots from Indian-based themes.

Barbara Munson is a member of the Oneida Nation and is chair of the Wisconsin Indian Education Association Indian Mascot and Logo Taskforce.

She talks about the origin of the movement to change the mascots and school logos...

Barbara Munson of the Wisconsin Indian Education Association, one group joining a national effort to push for the elimination of stereotypical mascots in the schools. 31 Wisconsin school districts still have race-based imagery and nicknames.