Winter's Cold Means Pets Need Attention Too

Credit pixabay.com PaulM

The first snow of the season is also a reminder to pet owners that cold weather affects our pets too...

"....people with pets should remember if it's too cold outside for them, it's probably too cold outside for their pets. Just because pets have fur does not mean they don't get cold. Animals are just as susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia as we are..."

That's Oneida County Humane Society Assistant Director Karen Norling.

She has other tips you can do to keep animals from the effects of the cold....

".....first, keep your pet indoors. If it's not a pet that can live indoors or a farm animal, make sure they have plenty of shelter and a good amount of straw to keep them insulated and cozy warm. Plenty of food and water to help them keep their heat up. Sometimes the animals need even more food in the winter just to help keep their body temperature up...."

Norling says they often see cats who are outdoors too long in the cold and have frostbitten ears or their paw pads freeze...

"....when you're walking your pets this winter, make sure to check their feet after your walk. Make sure to wash their feet and get all the excess salt and make sure there are no cuts on their feet. The salt can be very irritating to their feet. They make coats for your dogs, they work great...."

Norling says to make sure your pet doesn't fall through thin ice this winter as they can quickly become a victim of hypothermia.

Tags: 
Oneida County Humane Society

Furball This Saturday To Aid Oneida Co. Humane Society

By Apr 27, 2017
pixabay.com

The key fundraiser for the Oneida County Humane Society is this weekend in Three Lakes.

The annual "Furball" event coordinator is Humane Society treasurer Sue Otis. She says this is the fourth annual event....

"....the Furball is the Humane Society's biggest fundraiser that we do every yearm this is our fourth annual. We have music, we have a program, lots of nice raffle items, auction items, both silent and live.. This year we are doing a family-style dinner....."

Otis says the event helps them serve the animals brought in...

OC Humane Society Closer To Fundraising Goal

By Jan 10, 2017
WXPR

Last month, the Oneida County Humane Society announced an ambitious plan to expand the county shelter on north Stevens Street in Rhinelander. Estimated costs were in the $500,000 range. Two anonymous donations are moving the project closer to reality.

Treasurer Sue Otis details what has come in since the announcement December 13....