Wisconsin Assembly Democrats: Slow Down the Foxconn Deal

By Tim Morrissey-Wisconsin News Connection 1 minute ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin News Connection is here.

MADISON, Wis. - The proposed Foxconn deal, which would bring the Taiwanese high-tech manufacturer to Wisconsin, involves $3 billion in contributions from the state. The company has said it eventually will create 15,000 good-paying jobs, but many questions about the deal still remain.

Assembly Democrats have written a letter to Republican leadership asking for the Joint Finance Committee to hold a public hearing on the proposed legislation, focusing on the long-term fiscal implications for Wisconsin taxpayers. "We have a lot more questions," said Rep. Diane Hesselbein, D-Middleton, the assistant House minority leader, "We have so many amendments that we want to make, especially regarding the environment, the jobs. We heard a lot of things in committee about promises of how much these jobs would pay, but that's not in the legislation itself." The Democrats acknowledge that the Foxconn deal could be an exciting opportunity for the state, but want to know more about the financial and environmental concessions that may be given to Foxconn to build a huge, high-tech plant in the state. Hesselbein said the state budget already is more than a month overdue, and noted that Wisconsin is one of only two states in the union that haven't passed a budget. She said too many school districts in the state are in financial limbo right now. "We really need to pass a budget so that schools know what they're going to be getting for next month when school starts, and then look at Foxconn a little bit later," she said. "But we need to slow this process down and hear from more Wisconsinites." She said the Foxconn deal needs a full public hearing and a full fiscal analysis.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau has not had time to properly analyze and score the bill. "We really need to wait for their full analysis and allow our budget committee, the Joint Finance Committee, the opportunity to take a deliberative and thorough look at what effect this proposal will have on Wisconsin's future state budgets," Hesselbein said. "This is a huge 'ask' for the state of Wisconsin, and we really need to be thoughtful and we need to slow this process down." She said voting on this bill without knowing its full fiscal impact doesn't make sense.

The legislation is online at legis.wisconsin.gov.

Tags: 
Governor Scott Walker

Related Content

More Students To Get Grants, Deductions From State

By Jan 12, 2016
WXPR News

Governor Walker signed a measure in 2014 labeled the "Blueprint For Prosperity", designed to get students into high-demand technical careers.

Stopping at Nicolet Area Technical College Tuesday, Walker said he will propose next week another round of proposals to help technical college students. One proposal is to increase grants to students at technical colleges. Walker says the state's 16 technical colleges exceeded the 5,000 students sought in the "Blueprint" proposal, so more money is being given to technical college students...

Walker Says He Has Option to Obamacare

By Dec 23, 2013
Ken Krall-WXPR

Wisconsin could be offering a health care option that is outside the realm of the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare.

During a stop in Rhinelander last week, Governor Scott Walker said he's been talking to the federal government to have Wisconsin residents get another option outside of the Affordable Care Act protocols.....

　