Wisconsin Key State In Christmas Tree Industry

Ken Krall and Marsha Gray

Most of us aren't thinking Christmas trees this time of year, but the many tree farmers here in the Northwoods and across the nation are meeting soon to figure out who gets to send the Christmas tree to the White House.

Last year a tree farmer from Oconto provided the White House Christmas tree and growers from across the nation are gathering in Green Bay on Friday to figure out who will deliver this year's conifer.

Marsha Gray of the National Christmas Tree Association...

"....we have our national Christmas tree contest where we select among 20 Christmas trees, the top grower in the country. This year we're having our national convention in Green Bay. We hold this contest typically in conjunction with one of the state-regional meetings. This year we will be joining the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Association...."

Gray says to be eligible, a grower has to win a state contest, and then a national competiion. Gray says that top grower then provides the tree to the White House. Gray says most people don't realize their Christmas trees are a year-round project...

"....people think about their Christmas tree as they enter into the holiday season. Our growers are working on this year-round. These trees are very carefully cultivated. Planted, watered, weed controlled. They trim them and shape them for 8 or more years to get them to the harvestable size and shape. So when you are thinking it's time to go to the beach, our growers are planning your celebration all year long...."

The Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree has come from Eagle River, Rhinelander and Pelican Lake in the past three years.