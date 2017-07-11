Wisconsin Red Cross Has Critical Blood Shortage

By Tim Morrissey-Wisconsin News Connection 38 minutes ago

Every two seconds in the United States, there's a patient with a need for blood.
Credit Tim Matsui/Getty Images

Wisconsin News Connection is here.

The number of blood donations usually drops off during the summer months, but the American Red Cross has now issued an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors.

The organization is encouraging new donors to step up, and requesting that those who haven't donated for a while take an hour and donate again.

Laura McGuire, external communications manager for Red Cross in Wisconsin, says the shortages usually are most significant around and just after the Independence Day holiday, but this year donations are down substantially. "Probably about 61,000 donations in the last two months that we're down, and that is a nationwide number," she states. "Here in the Wisconsin market, we are probably nearly about 300 donations down."

One of the reasons blood donations drop off in the summertime is because schools and colleges are on break, and don't schedule blood drives again until the fall. McGuire says the Red Cross has added more than 25,000 additional appointment slots at donation centers across the nation to try to accommodate more donors. According to McGuire, Wisconsinites should find it very easy to donate. "They can either call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment or they can always go to our website, RedCrossBlood.org," she says. "There you will be able to make appointments and check your eligibility as to what the process is all about."

There are literally hundreds of blood donation opportunities at locations all across the state during July. McGuire says every two seconds in the United States, blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies involving accident and burn victims, heart surgery, organ transplants and those undergoing cancer treatments. She asks people to consider their own family. "Look around their family table and just kind of picture what happens if there's not blood available to someone sitting around your table," she points out. "And it's an easy process, it takes about an hour. A little pinch in the arm and you can save someone's life."

McGuire says the Red Cross is looking for all blood types, and another easy way to find a donation opportunity near you is to go to redcross.org/give-blood-search and enter your ZIP code.

Tags: 
American Red Cross

Related Content

Red Cross Day Of Giving Is Wednesday-Help Needed

By Apr 25, 2017
American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is asking people throughout the Northwoods and the rest of Wisconsin to join the national movement on Wednesday(4/26) by donating time by becoming a volunteer, donating blood, getting trained or donating on Giving Day.

Spokesperson Barbara Behling says those donations donation can sustain life, build stronger communities and provide urgent relief such as food, blankets and other essentials to people who need it most....

Northwoods Red Cross Volunteers Honored

By Jun 16, 2016
commons.wikimedia.org

The American Red Cross Chapter of North Central Wisconsin recently honored its volunteers at the Wausau Red Cross Office. Two of the volunteers honored are from the Northwoods.

Carol Miller of Rhinelander, earned the Exceptional Leadership Award, given to an individual demonstrating exceptional guidance and support for other volunteers, staff, or clients served by the Red Cross. As a regional Disaster Health Services/Staff Wellness volunteer, Carol recently accepted a leadership position for an 18-state Division. In 2016, she twice deployed out-of-state.