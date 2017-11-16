Wisconsin Trump Supporters: Hands Off Our Public Lands

Wisconsin News Connection is here.

MILWAUKEE - A new survey shows Wisconsinites clearly disagree with President Donald Trump's proposals to roll back federal protections on public lands.

The poll shows that while 68 percent of Wisconsin Trump voters approve of the job he's doing, 69 percent don't support selling off public lands for commercial development. T

had Nation is executive director of Wisconsin for Public Lands, which commissioned the survey. "Here in Wisconsin, we have a long bipartisan tradition of a deep connection to our public lands, the many recreational and economic benefits they bring to our state," he states. "This poll makes it exceedingly clear that, when it comes to President Trump's intent to scale back America's cherished national monuments, even his most ardent Midwest supporters are not with him."

The poll by RABA Research showed similar sentiment among Trump supporters in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Large majorities of voters in all four state recommended instead that Trump create new national monuments, or leave the current monuments as they are today.

RABA Research co-founder David Kochel says the respondents take pride in sites and traditions that are uniquely American, and feel strongly about preserving American heritage. "It's something that they're trying to reconcile - a little bit of their personal support for President Trump, with how they feel about public lands and monuments," Kochel states. "And I think it's kind of interesting to see a bit of a break between support for the president and support for some of the things that members of the president's administration are doing."

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended that the protections be removed. Kochel says the poll results point to the issue of public lands and monuments as something voters would act on, and it might spell trouble for candidates who pursue the policies Zinke has suggested.