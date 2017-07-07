Woman Accused Of Child Death Back Behind Bars

By WSAU 1 hour ago

Credit Oneida County Sheriff's Department

A Rhinelander woman accused of causing t he death of her 20-month-old stepson in April is back in jail after violating the terms of her probation.

28-year-old Ellen Tran had been ordered not to have contact with her 18-month-old daughter after posting a $50,000 cash bond for her second-degree reckless homicide charge. Court records indicate that Tran set up a meeting with her child's temporary foster parent and her daughter at Rhinelander's Independence Day parade. 20-month-old Avery Edwards died back in mid-April due to a traumatic head injury while he was in Tran's care.

Tran claimed that the injury was caused by a fall in the shower, but a St. Joseph's hospital child abuse expert told investigators that the injuries didn't match up with her story.

The boy's father told investigators that Avery was having problems "bonding" with his stepmother. A temporary restraining order had been in place after Avery was returned to his mother with bruises about 10 months before his death.

Tran appeared in court Thursday and has a count of bail jumping added to her charges. A $10,000 signature bond was set.

Tags: 
tran

Related Content

Judge Orders Tran To Trial For Step-Son's Death

By Jun 23, 2017
Oneida County Sheriff's Department

A Rhinelander-area woman charged with second-degree reckless homicide will have her case continue in Oneida County Circuit Court.

28 year old Ellen Tran was arrested after the death of a step-child in April. Friday, Tran's attorney Amy Sholz again asked that charges be dismissed for lack of evidence.

Judge Patrick O'Melia denied the motion and found there was enough evidence to bind Tran over for trial.