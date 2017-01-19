World Championship Snowmobile Derby This Weekend

The 54th Annual World Championship Snowmobile Derby runs through Sunday in Eagle River.

Considered the premier snowmobile event of its type, Derby track owner Chuck Decker says it features races in all age groups and classes...

"Drivers from all over the country. All the classes from little juniors, to amateurs, to I would say the top pros from around the world.Every day you see everything from the little 120s to the pros racing every day. It's a big, big weekend"

Practice and qualifying runs are the first two days, and Decker says the “Friday Night Thunder” snowmobile show is always one of the weekend’s most popular events.

".....Friday night is a special show called Friday Night Thunder. It's under the lights. The top pro snow crossers and top pro ice oval guys(compete). That's a big, big night. Saturday is a big day because it's the World Championship Qualifying for the World Championship Race which begins at 3 p.m. Sunday...."

Decker says despite a weather forecast for above average temperatures, the Derby Track crew will work to keep the track in “top-notch” condition. The event brings millions of dollars into Eagle Rivers economy each winter.