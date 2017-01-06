WPS Warns Fishers, Snowmobilers About Ice Near Dams

The very cold temperatures of late gives those who ice fish or snowmobile a desire to head out, but Wisconsin Public Service is reminding the public there's still danger near dams.

Spokesperson Leah VanZile says ice near dams can be treacherous...

"..around the dam the ice can be thin, even around normal weather conditions, the ice near dams and reservoirs is often thin and inconsistent and unsafe. So if you are going to be doing any fishing or snowmobiling across those waterways, please avoid getting too close to the dams..."

Van Zile says WPS posts warning signs near the dams.