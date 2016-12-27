Zero Interest Home Repair Loans For Rhinelander Residents

Ken Krall and Kari justmann

The City of Rhinelander is offering no interest home repair loans to qualified property owners.

The loans are through the Community Development Block Grant program.

MSA Professional Services is administering the home loan program. Spokesperson Kari Justmann says if a property owner is income qualified, they will inspect the house, and anything that fails is eligible for the zero interest loans..

"....the work is done at a zero percent interest rate, but it is a loan against the property, so it is a lien. They don't make any monthly payments and they would not pay anything back until they would sell the property or 30 years from the date of the mortgage...."

The home also has to have some equity. The loan can be used to make the property handicapped accessible, electrical upgrades,replace windows and doors,connect water and sewer lines, roofing,painting, siding, porch repairs, heating systems and other projects. Justmann says applications are available at Rhinelander City Hall or she can be contacted directly.

Justmann says funds are limited.