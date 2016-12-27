Zero Interest Home Repair Loans For Rhinelander Residents

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

The City of Rhinelander is offering no interest home repair loans to qualified property owners.

The loans are through the Community Development Block Grant program.

MSA Professional Services is administering the home loan program. Spokesperson Kari Justmann says if a property owner is income qualified, they will inspect the house, and anything that fails is eligible for the zero interest loans..

"....the work is done at a zero percent interest rate, but it is a loan against the property, so it is a lien. They don't make any monthly payments and they would not pay anything back until they would sell the property or 30 years from the date of the mortgage...."

The home also has to have some equity. The loan can be used to make the property handicapped accessible, electrical upgrades,replace windows and doors,connect water and sewer lines, roofing,painting, siding, porch repairs, heating systems and other projects. Justmann says applications are available at Rhinelander City Hall or she can be contacted directly.

Justmann says funds are limited.

Tags: 
City of Rhinelander

Related Content

Rhinelander's Property Values Rise, Taxes Hold Line

By Nov 14, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

Local governments are putting together their budgets for next year and the city of Rhinelander came up with a pleasant surprise.

Like many municipalities, the city struggled to keep services during the Great Recession when property values were plummeting. Taxes rose because of the loss of revenue.

But this year City Council Finance committee chair Mark Pelletier says something interesting happened. He says the budget went up slightly, but it shouldn't be seen in the city's portion of the tax bills...

Rhinelander Gets Funding For New Bike Trail

By Apr 4, 2016
commons.wikimedia.org

The city of Rhinelander has received final approval for a grant that will begin a new bike trail on the city's south and west side.

City Council member Alex Young says the $135,000 grant will enable construction of a paved, multi-use path along Kemp Street on the city's west side. It will join the already built portion of the Riverwalk trail by the Chamber of Commerce, but will head down Boyce Drive...