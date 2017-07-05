ArtStart Hosting Vietnam War Traveling Exhibition

Ken Krall and Melinda Childs

A traveling exhibition honoring Vietnam War veterans from Wisconsin is at ArtStart in Rhinelander through Friday.

The exhibition "Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name" honors the 1,161 Wisconsin veterans on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

ArtStart spokesperson Melinda Childs talks about the exhibition...

"....it's a series of banners that are up in our community room. and they have images and texts about veterans throughout the state of Wisconsin and it's displayed by region. You can look at your town. If you are looking for a certain person you may be able to find them, otherwise you see the breadth of all the people who have served...."

An exhibit host is the GFWC- Rhinelander Women's Club.

It opens in Wabeno on July 8, Antigo July 11, Tomahawk on July 22, and Crandon July 29. Several veterans organizations and offices also helped bring the exhibit to the Northwoods.

Wisconsin Remembers is a project of Wisconsin Public Radio and Television and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. A web page dedicated to the exhibit is on Wisconsin Public Radio's website. Wisconsin was the fifth state to find a photo for every resident listed on the Vietnam wall.