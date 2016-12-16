Autopsy Shows Beckman Strangled

The autopsy report has been released for Luann Beckman, 47, of Phelps found dead last May 17 according to Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath.

"The official autopsy report says that Beckman died of asphixyia due to ligature strangulation and smothering," Fath said. "In other words there was an item or items around her neck that led to her death."

The Sheriff's department continues to work the case and has involved the FBI and state forensic experts and have talked to about 15 persons.

Beckman was found on a walking trail in back of Northwoods Village Apartments. "The crime scene shows evidence that Ms. Beckman put up a strong fight for her life," Fath said.

He urges anyone who may have heard any rumors about the incident to contact law enforcement officials.