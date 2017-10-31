Book World To Close Doors-First Store In Rhinelander

The chain of bookstores began in Rhinelander, but the company announced they're in the process of closing down.

Book World stores announced through Senior Vice-President Mark Dupont that all 45 stores will begin shutting down.

Book World began in Rhinelander in 1976.

In the release, DuPont said the shift of business from brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce put the stores into difficulty. Book World has stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota and Missouri. It’s currently the 4th largest book store chain in the country.

Dupont says beginning Thursday, November 2, each Book World store will have deep discounts to sell all remaining inventory.