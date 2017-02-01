"Can You Hear Me?" Scam Hits Minocqua

Ken Krall and Minocqua Police Chief David Jaeger

Minocqua residents are among those being targeted for a telephone scam called "can you hear me".

Minocqua Police Chief David Jaeger describes the latest ripoff...

"...you'll receive a phone call and either someone identifes themselves as 'my name is so-and-so, I'm with customer service, I have a really bad connection, can you hear me?'. At that time if you answer yes, or even if you answer no, they're going to record your voice and use that to say you are agreeing to use their service..."

He says you could be subject to unexpected charges on your credit cards or other theft. Chief Jaeger says the best thing to do is simply not respond....

"....if you don't recognize the number on the caller ID, don't answer. If it's important, they will leave a message. If you do answer the phone and you determine it's a robocall, don't play games with them, because even if you say a negative response, they may record it or even flag your number to show it's a working number then you're going to get more phone calls."

Jaeger says there are blocking services available or get on the federal "Do Not Call" list. There has been proposed legislation that would force phone companies to put on robocall filtering technology.