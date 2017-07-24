Celebrate Wisconsin's Forests at the 7th Annual Forest Fest

Trees For Tomorrow in Eagle River will celebrate Wisconsin’s forests this weekend.

The 7th Annual “Forest Fest,” is a family fun event and is a day to learn about the ecology of Wisconsin’s forests, and will teach visitors how the modern forestry industry sustains itself. Trees For Tomorrow Director Robin Ginner says the event is their way of giving back to the community….

“…our community as a whole both as companies and as well as individuals, give to Trees for Tomorrow to support our programs and this is a free day for folks to come on out, have a good time, learn more about what we do, enjoy a day out in the sunshine and learn about the forest and everything it has to offer. Again, it’s a free family fun day, we do ask for a donation but it’s not required. We just want people to come out, have a good time, learn about Trees for Tomorrow and learn about the industry that gave us our start 73 years ago.”

Ginner says there will be an interactive native village tour, horse drawn wagon rides, fishing for trout, papermaking and crosscut sawing.

The day starts at 8a, July 29 with a lumberjack breakfast with the day’s activities going from 9a to 3p. Presentations are scheduled throughout the day on topics like live birds of prey, wolves in Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s logging history.

For more information visit Trees for Tomorrow’s website.