Changes To School Start Date, Drunk Driving Proposed

For the fourth time in eleven years, state Representative Jim Ott is trying to give back the option of letting Wisconsin public schools start their fall terms in August. The Mequon Republican is seeking cosponsors for his bill to let schools do away with the required start date of September first or later. Farmers liked the August start, so classes could end in May and students can help with spring field work -- and many high school football coaches would like an earlier start because they often have two weeks of games in before the rest of their buildings open for the fall. But tourist operators say an August start cuts their season short, and they convinced former Governor Tommy Thompson in the 1990s to require a September start date. Senate Republican Education Committee chair Luther Olsen has Wisconsin Dells in his district, and he says he'll keep opposing an August start to classes

Ott also is involved in an effort to change Wisconsin's drunk driving laws.

Ott has introduced three bills that would create a five-year minimum prison sentence for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle; raise the minimum incarceration for fifth and sixth offenses from six months to 18 months; and prohibit all offenders from driving any vehicle without an ignition interlock. Ott and Senator Alberta Darling of River Hills introduced the minimum sentence bills last session but they got no traction. Ott introduced the interlock prohibition in 2013. It passed the Assembly but died in the Senate.