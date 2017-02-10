College Cross Country Ski Race Set For CAVOC

Several Midwestern college ski teams will be gathering this weekend near Rhinelander at the Cedric A. Vig Outdoor Classroom, or CAVOC, to compete in a Nordic ski championship. The event's director is Ron Teclaw.

He tells us the schools that are competing...

"....there's probably six colleges from the Midwest showing up. We're co-hosting this with UW-Green Bay, Michigan Tech University, Northern Michigan University, St. Cloud State, and maybe a couple other colleges from Minnesota...."

The men will be skiing a 10 kilometer race over a 5K course, doing 2 laps. The women's teams will be skiing a 5K loop.

Teclaw says the colleges routinely compete, but the competition is unique to Rhinelander. He says the Cook family...who have national skiing credentials.. and his son helped bring the event to Rhinelander..

"....the instigator is Bob Cook, he is a U.S. Ski team official. The Cook family has a long tradition of Nordic Skiing in Rhinelander. All their kids have competed in college. Probably the reason we're hosting this event is that their son coaches with my son at UW-Green Bay. With those two kids being Hodag alumni, knowing the CAVOC course, they took the incentive to bring this event to Rhinelander...."

Teclaw says the public is invited to come and watch. The start-finish area is at the lodge.

The event is co-hosted by the Northwoods Nordic Ski Club. Teclaw says they hope to be able to widen the trails in places and other improvements. He says once the upgrades are done, they're hoping to host a Junior National Qualifier event, which is an event for young skiiers hoping to make the U.S. Ski Team.