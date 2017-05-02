Customer Relations In the Summer The Focus Of Minocqua Address

Ken Krall and Sister Elizabeth Amman

As the summer tourism season approaches, two Lakeland-area groups are bringing in an expert to get businesses prepared for the influx of summer tourists.

The Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center in Arbor Vitae and the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce are bringing in the Director of Corporate Communications, Leadership Development and Training for the Kwik Trip company, John McHugh.

Sister Elizabeth Amman is Director at Marywood and one of the sponsors of McHugh's appearance in Minocqua.

McHugh is on the Marywood board and she felt it would be an informative session to bring a customer relations talk to the area....

"....one day he said he was willing to help us out, do what he could so give him a call, so here we are. As a staff here at Marywood we thought customer relations would be a great thing to talk about because we are very aware we live in a tourist area and customer relations is a critical piece in continuing businesses....."

Sister Amman says while treating people well should happen year round, the summer has new challenges for businesses....

"....you see the people you have all the time and you can be friendly like your next door neighbors and family. Then when you have a whole new group of people here, these are potential customers and people that we would like to see come back again. You like to put on your 'extra good hat' , so to speak...."

The admission proceeds go to the Marywood Franciscan Spirituality Center. The event is Friday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m. at The Point Hotel in Minocqua. More information is available at Marywood(715-385-3750) or at the Minocqua Chamber of Commerce.