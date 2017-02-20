CWD is Focus of Next Science on Tap

Chronic Wasting Disease will be the focus of the next “Science on Tap” at the Minocqua Brewing Company next month.

Professor of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at UW-Madison, Mike Samuel, has been working with the DNR for nearly 15 years researching CWD, and will talk about findings from their work. Among the topics he will address is how to manage the spread of the disease….

“…that is the really tough question. The only people who have been successful in managing it so far have been people who found it very early in the process and manage to aggressively remove deer and hopefully get rid of the disease, so that was in New York. Then we have one case in Northwest Wisconsin where they’ve been removing deer and testing them for a number of years since that one was found. So far no additional positives have been found, so hopefully they were able to get rid of it there as well.”

Samuel will be at the Minocqua Brewing Company March 1 at 6:30.