CWD Plan To Be Debated At Upcoming County Deer Meetings

Credit Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR

County Deer Advisory Councils will hold special meetings in January to respond to chronic wasting disease statewide and on a local level.

DNR big game section chief Bob Nack says the local deer councils will be providing feedback on the 15 year plan..

"....and the discussions they are going to hold are based on preliminary discussions we have received from a CWD Response Plan review committee, consisting of agencies and organizations that have a keen interest on CWD in the state..."

To help council members gather public feedback prior to the meetings, an on-line public input form survey is available on the CWD Response Plan review. Additional public comments will be accepted at each January CDAC meeting.

Each council will use current CWD data, preliminary recommendations from the review committee, and online public feedback to submit recommendations. The response plan includes CWD surveillance and monitoring, hunting season tools, captive deer regulations, biosecurity and safety, research, and public involvement. Final CWD response plan recommendations will be presented to the Natural Resources Board in March 2017.

More information is on the DNR website under County Deer Advisory Councils.

Chronic Wasting Disease

