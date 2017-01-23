'Dark Store' Loophole Could Impact City Of Rhinelander

By 1 hour ago

Jerry Deschane, League of Wisconsin Municipalities
Credit LWM

Large retailers are using a legal tax loophole to challenge their property tax assessments, the latest one affecting the city of Rhinelander.

The city was notified January 11, that Menards has filed a claim of excessive assessment and is seeking a $51,000 refund for its Rhinelander store. The loophole being used successfully in other states is called the Dark Store loophole.

Jerry Deschane is the Executive Director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

He describes the loophole...

"...they argue that even though their store may have cost $10 million to build and maybe on a thriving retail corner, they're arguing that because their building is so unique, the only thing you can use as a comparable for tax purposes is an abandoned retail store. That's where the name 'dark store' comes from...."

Deschane says the big box retailers have been successful in court challenges in other states and the loss in property tax revenue is concerning to most municipalities....

".....these big commercial properties come into town and make a positive difference for the commercial sector, but one of the consequences is they have a big tax footprint. Ten, twenty, thirty, forty, fifty, sixty thousand dollar tax refunds are not out of the question....."

In the Menards claim in Rhinelander, they state the city's assessment of the property is $8.4 million while they say the fair market value is at most $5.9 million, and are asking for a refund. Deschane says their group is working with the Wisconsin legislature to change the law.

Tags: 
Premier Resort Tax

Related Content

PRAT Details To Be Heard Prior To Rhinelander Council Tonight

By Mar 14, 2016
en.wikipedia.org

April 5, Rhinelander voters will again decide whether to approve a half-of-one-cent increase in the sales tax within the city to help fix crumbling roads.

The Premier Resort Area Tax was approved by a 2-1 margin in April, 2015.

Premier Resort Area Tax Included In State Budget

By Jul 14, 2015
commons.wikimedia.org

Rhinelander voters will have another chance to decide on the Premier Area Resort Tax. Governor Walker did not veto the measure placed in the recently-signed two-year budget package.

If a community is designated as a Premier Resort Tax area, a sales tax is collected to be used for infrastructure improvements only. The tax was requested because high-tourist traffic communities see greater wear on their roads and public utilities. It was estimated more than 60 percent of the revenue generated would come from visitors.