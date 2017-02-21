Decision On Squash Lake District Set For March

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

A decision is likely to be made next month whether a well-known lake west of Rhinelander will have its own lake district.

Oneida County Conservation and UW-Extension committee chair Bob Mott discusses the Squash Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, saying a petition was received last November and a public hearing was held on December 3....

".....I think 60 attended the meeting all together. Of the 32 who spoke, 20 something were in favor and 7 against the petition...."

The petitioners reached or exceeded the criteria to form the Lake District. Mott says the full board will consider whether to approve the forming of the district next month.

There are five lake districts in Oneida county, the last one being the formation of the Lake Nokomis district, which was controversial. According to the Vilas County website, there are seven districts there.

Under Wisconsin law, lake districts include public inland lake protection and rehabilitation districts, sanitary districts, special districts, and commissions formed by local governments. The purpose of a district is to maintain, protect, and improve the quality of a lake and its watershed for the mutual good of the members and the lake environment. The lake district has taxing authority, to use the money to improve the water body.

It differs from a less formal lake association which has no formal powers over local owners.

Tags: 
Oneida County Board of Supervisors

Related Content

Open Govt. Watchdog Praises DA For Open Meetings Stance

By Jan 5, 2017
pixabay.com

Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek recently fined a committee chair and also mandated open meetings training for the full Oneida County Board.

The Lakeland Times filed an open meetings complaint against the Labor Relations and Employee Services committee for allegedly talking about items that were not posted on the meeting agenda.

The Lakeland Times reported Committee Chair Ted Cushing had to pay a $25 fine and every county board member was mandated to attend seminar on open meeting.

More Permits Means More Construction In Oneida County

By Nov 22, 2016
pixabay.com

One way to determine if the economy is improving is to check the number of permits being taken out for construction.

In Oneida county, 2015 numbers in some categories showed an increase, says Planning and Zoning Director Karl Jenrich. During the recession, construction permits dropped, as did revenue, but last year, the department saw an increase...