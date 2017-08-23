Draft Amendment For Northern Highland American Legion Master Plan Available For Review And Comment

Ken Krall and Ben Bergey

Proposed changes to the master plan for one of Wisconsin's most popular recreation spots is open for public inspection. A draft amendment proposal for the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest Master Plan is available for public review and comment through September 17.

The Northern Highland American Legion State Forest is 232,000 acres and is located in Vilas, Oneida and Iron counties. It was born in 1925 to protect the headwaters of the Wisconsin, Flambeau and Manitowish rivers.

Ben Bergey from Wisconsin State Parks management says the comment period runs for 30 days....

"....all the components from the 2005 master plan, unless specifically outlined in this amendment, will continue to be in effect. This amendment looks at camping facilities, recreation trails both motorized and non-motorized, and water access as well..."

Bergey says they will soon hold a public meeting on the proposals. The existing master plan was approved in 2005. Since then, Bergey says several trends in recreation participation, along with changes to the use and management of surrounding public lands, have placed different and new demands on the property.

He says go to the DNR website and put 'NHAL' in the search box. A link is here.