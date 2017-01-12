Eagle River PD Launches Addiction Assistance Program

The Eagle River Police Department and the recovery advocacy group Community Addiction Recovery and Empowerment, also known as CARE, launched their addiction assistance program Tuesday.

The CARE program is a Tri-County initiative that was started by the Eagle River Police Department in October 2016. The program follows a long-term recovery curriculum that helps youth, adults and families affected by addiction. CARE board member David Fjelstad says clients in the program can commit to treatment through self, investigative or intervention referrals rather than facing prosecution charges…

“…so what that means is that, if you are somebody who is possibly going to face legal charges because of paraphernalia or illegal substances, then it is the goal of the CARE program to get you the help you need so you can make better decisions without going to jail and being taken away from your community and job and having problems compile that way.”

Police Chief Mark Vander Bloomen came up with the idea for the program, but says it’s a job that goes beyond the department and into the hands of the community.

“…they are volunteers from the community, and their jobs are just that—be the mentor. Making sure that people are making their outpatient appointments, helping them with getting meaningful employment, changing their social network, getting them involved with civic groups or church organizations, volunteering in the community, being that confidante that they can go to…that’s the purpose behind the mentor..”

Vander Bloomen says 43 people are taking part in the program right now. He says they’re in collaboration with the Human Service Center in Rhinelander for mentor training and Koinonia Residential Treatment Center.

For more information contact the Eagle River Police Department.