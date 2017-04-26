Energy Savings, Solar Power Approved by NP Schools

Energy conservation proposals costing over half million dollars and construction of solar panel connections at Eagle River and Land O' Lakes schools were approved by the Northland Pines school board this week that show significant savings.

The Upper 90 project is expected to cost $663,000 with an estimated energy savings of $106,000 per year by sealing all gaps, cracks, and roof-wall intersections and converting all interior and exterior lighting to L-E-D lights.

Solar panel fields at both Eagle River and Land O' Lakes schools are estimated to save $50,000 per year from the current electrical cost of $270,000 per year.

Up front costs the the district is zero with outside investors leveraging a 30 percent federal federal tax credit over a 12 year period when the district will have ownership. The district will begin discussions with investors, solicit bids for the systems, and meet with utilities to arrange interconnections.