"Fall Back" A Good Time To Update Home Safety Devices

Ken Krall and Dawn Robinson

Another hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Savings Time ends early Sunday morning and our clocks 'fall back'.

Emergency Management officials says it's also a good time to update the batteries in your household warning devices.

Dawn Robinson of Oneida County Emergency Management...

"....this time of year, when people 'fall back' is the time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detector is up to date. In other words, your smoke alarm should be replaced every 10 years and the carbon monoxide detector should be replaced every 5 years. The fall is the perfect time to replace your batteries..."

All homes and duplexes in Wisconsin are required to have detectors on each level, including the basement, excluding the attic and storage areas. Officials say as colder weather settles in, there's more carbon monoxide related problems.

Robinson says other things to do include having your furnace or wood burning stove checked by a professional. Don't run grills or other units indoors that produce carbon monoxide and never run a car in an enclosed place. Carbon monoxide is odorless and can produce headache, dizziness and other symptoms, but in a high enough quantity can cause death in minutes.