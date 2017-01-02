Federal-State Role Change Brings New State Committee

State Senator Tom Tiffany
The legislature will return to session this month, and leaders are organizing the committees that will do the work.

State Senator Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst says a new state Senate committee is likely to emerge for the next session. He says with the election of Donald Trump and Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress, he says the state is anticipating a change in federal-state relations and is shaping a committee to deal with the change....

"....one of the terms, I'm not on the committee, includes the term 'federalism' in it, I think you're going to see many states, including Wisconsin, ask for greater control over programs that have greater control, like education, transportation, health care. The states are going to ask for more control in how they craft their programs...."

Tiffany says this likely changed federal-state approach is likely to be a key story for 2017 and beyond.

Senator Tom Tiffany

