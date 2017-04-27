Furball This Saturday To Aid Oneida Co. Humane Society

Credit pixabay.com

The key fundraiser for the Oneida County Humane Society is this weekend in Three Lakes.

The annual "Furball" event coordinator is Humane Society treasurer Sue Otis. She says this is the fourth annual event....

"....the Furball is the Humane Society's biggest fundraiser that we do every yearm this is our fourth annual. We have music, we have a program, lots of nice raffle items, auction items, both silent and live.. This year we are doing a family-style dinner....."

Otis says the event helps them serve the animals brought in...

"....we sell 200 tickets, that is where we cap it off. All the funds we raise go directly to the care of the animals that pass through our doors. It's a big part of funding our annual operating expenses....."

Two years ago, the Petco Foundation presented the group a $100,000 donation which is being used to expand the facility on Rhinelander's north side. Otis says architect Jeff Musson will be giving a presentation on the expansion.

Otis says to purchase tickets, contact the Oneida County Humane Society offices. More information is on the Oneida County Humane Society's Facebook page. The Furball will be held at the Reiter Center in Three Lakes Saturday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m

Oneida County Humane Society

