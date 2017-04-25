Gas Prices Rising But Not As Fast As Before

Gas prices are moving up again as the warmer weather driving months appoach.

Senior Petroleum analyst for the website gas buddy dot com....Patrick DeHaan  gives us an update....

".....prices across Wisconsin, $2.40 a gallon. Prices are a couple cents higher than that in Rhinelander with most prices at $2.42. We're looking at prices that are about 20 cents higher than a month ago. We've continued to see prices advance. This is the time of the year we generally see gas prices go up....."

Refineries switch over to summer blend gasoline which costs more to produce along with required maintenance, bumping prices up. But DeHaan says another part of the market is also a factor.....

"....but in the backdrop this year, we've also seen prices go up by about $5.00 a barrel in the last month and that is causing the most pain at the pump, but things should cool off in the weeks ahead...."

DeHaan says oil prices have stabilized at about $50 dollars a barrel. DeHaan says prices could rise a bit more but he doesn't think the rise will be as high as in previous years.

gas prices

