Groundbreaking In Wittenberg For Ho-Chunk Gaming Facility

WITTENBERG, WI (WSAU) -- Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new expansions.

LeAnthony Pecore, Senior Manager of Public Relations, explains what exactly is new at the casino. "We doubled our floor size. In a new area, we added a high stakes and non-smoking," said Pecore. "There will be 10 electronic table games. That includes roulette, blackjack, and Texas Hold 'Em."

He says there's still more to come too. "In about the middle to end of November, we'll be opening our 3 meal restaurant that'll seat 84 people. And finally, by the end of January, we'll have our 86 room hotel complete."

This ribbon cutting comes just days after a lawsuit against the casino from the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe was dismissed. Pecore says the ceremony was a long time coming. "The area has been trying to expand and trying to build from the facility that they've had. Now that it's here it's like overjoyed or it's kind of like a surreal type of feeling," he said.

Pecore says at least 80 new jobs have been generated because of the expansion.