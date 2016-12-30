Health Official Says Whooping Cough Spread Has Slowed

An outbreak of whooping cough, or pertussis, appears to be slowing according to an update given Friday by the Oneida County Health Department. Health Department spokesperson Rob Deede outlines the cases...

Oneida County Registered Nurse Rob Deede.

The numbers include cases in Vilas county. Deede says they discovered links between the cases in the Rhinelander School District and Northland Pines school in Eagle River. Both districts shut down early for the holiday break to help stem the spread of the highly contagious disease. Both districts are scheduled to reopen next Monday.