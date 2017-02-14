Howard Young Medical Center Announces Plans For Renovation and Construction

Ken Krall with Howard Young Medical Center officials.

Major renovation plans were announced Tuesday by Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. This is the second announcement within weeks of healthcare expansion or renovation plans in Minocqua and Woodruff.

Marshfield Clinic is in the process getting approval for a hospital to be built on its nearby property.

Ascension and Ministry Health Care officials announced the multi-million dollar multi-phased renovation and replacement is expected to begin June 1 and last two years.

President of Howard Young Medical Center, Sandy Anderson, outlines what departments will be impacted...

"....in patient medical -surgical area and in patient dialysis, In patient intensive care, in patient women's health and obstetrics, emergency and trauma care. Diagnostic and treatment states and some overall infrastructure improvements...."

Anderson says an assessment found some rooms were too small for the needed equipment and modernization was needed. Ascension Northern Regional President Debra Standridge says the move reflects changes in health care...

".....you are seeing more health care being delivered in the ambulatory setting, that being in an outpatient setting, more focus on keeping our patients well. So as we look at our facility we look at that exact movement in healthcare, less hospital-centric if you would say...."

Standridge says from the patients perspective, it will be more comfortable and easier to get around to needed services. She says the renovation will make way for the next generation of medical equipment that is available. Standridge says the announcement is a reflection of what the community has shared with Medical Center leaders and their desire to continue to be a pillar of the community.