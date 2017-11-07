Hunters Can Help Build Database Of Deer Sightings

Ken Krall and Jess Rees Lohr

Deer hunters are asked by the DNR to help them track wildlife and it's just a mouse click away.

With the 2017 archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons underway and the nine-day gun-deer season approaching, DNR wildlife researcher Jess Rees Lohr says hunters are reminded to voluntarily record deer and other wildlife observations for the annual Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey.

"....the DNR is developing a long term database of hunting observations. We're trying to get a better understanding of the abundance and distribution of deer and other mammalian and avian species in the state. This is the 9th annual Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey...."

Hunters are encouraged to record all hunting activity, even if no wildlife sightings occur during a hunt -- observations provide department staff with an index to measure abundance and help track population trends for Wisconsin's deer herd and other wildlife. A smartphone app makes it easy for hunters to record what they see right from their stand, even if they didn't observe any wildlife that day....

"...reflecting data such as the day they hunted, hours they hunted, which county and zone, whether they're on public or private land, how they would rate the weather that day. If they did see something the number and type of animals that day...."

During the first month of the 2017 survey, 263 hunting trips were recorded. So far, deer hunters have reported 175 bucks, 329 does, 251 fawns, and 60 unknowns.. The most frequently observed species other than deer have been turkeys and raccoons. At the end of each year, survey participants can receive a personalized summary of all recorded wildlife.

To access the survey, search the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov, for keywords "deer hunter wildlife." Observations can be submitted by smartphone, desktop, or mail. The current survey period ends in January.