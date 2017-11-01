Hunters Reminded About Safety When Using Tree Stands

A DNR spokesperson says use safety equipment and take your time getting yourself set up in your deer hunting tree stand.

A 59 year old Racine man died in a tree stand related accident near Merrill recently.

DNR Conservation Warden Supervisor David Walz says one piece of equipment should be used everytime...

"....we always encourage hunters to always wear a body harness when up in a tree stand to keep them in the stand and prevent those falls. It's easy when you're up in that stand to start dozing off or lose your balance. Body harnesses are a life saver...."

He says when going up and down the stand, use three points of contact, keep two feet and a hand on the ladder as an example. He adds many hunters do a dangerous thing when climbing or descending...

"...if you have a bow, firearm or backpack, use a haul line to pull that up instead of trying to carry that along with yourself to get up the ladder. We think it's common sense, but  some people still do it they don't unload that firearm when they go up and down the ladder or if they use a haul line. You've got to unload that firearm..."

Walz says injury or worse can happen to any hunter, seasoned veteran or rookie. Walz says there's no rush to get set up safely. He says let someone know where you are and take along a fully charged cell phone. He says there's a special page on the DNR website devoted to tree stand safety and he encourages hunters to check it out. We have a link here.

tree stands

Related Content

Many Injuries From Falls From Trees Stands: DNR

By Nov 1, 2016
Wisconsin DNR

A hunter using a tree stand has about a 1 in 20 chance of suffering an injury in a fall from a tree stand during a lifetime. That number is part of research done by the DNR about safety awareness using the popular method of hunting. The research found a significant amount of injuries resulting from using tree stands to hunt.

DNR hunter education administrator Jon King urges hunter to use a body harness when using tree stands. King also says don't haul your weapon by hand....

DNR-Take A Friend When Setting Up Tree Stands

By Nov 5, 2013
dnr.wi.gov

Statewide, three hunters have died this year after they fell out of treestands. A DNR leader says most injuries and fatalities are preventable.

Jon King is DNR Hunter Education Administrator. He says for a purchased stand, take the time to read all the directions. He says setting it up alone is not advised...

　

"....we encouraging using the buddy system. Take somebody with you while you do this. When you're climbing in a tree stand and it's not attached to the tree, it could fall over on you and end up injuring you...."